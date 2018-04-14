Kelowna police seek potential witnesses in suspicious death: ‘Is this you?’

Kelowna RCMP have released a series of photographs showing potential witnesses in a suspicious death investigation.

Police continue to look for clues in the death of 54-year-old Alexander Hegedus of Peachland, B.C. He was the owner-operator of Canadian Painters.

“The circumstances which surround Hegedus’s death remain suspicious in nature as police now focus their search for and ask potential witnesses to come forward,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

Investigators have combed through hours of video surveillance footage and are now looking to identify and speak with the potential witnesses in eight photographs.

The pictures are taken from video recorded on March 22 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. near Houghton Court and Kneller Road in Kelowna.

“Each of the individuals seen in the photographs are believed to be potential witnesses,” Cpl. O’Donaghey said. “We believe there is a possibility that at least one of those members of the public may hold a key piece of information which may aid our investigators.”

No detail is too small, he added.

Police also hope to speak with anyone who missed a scheduled appointment or personal meeting with Hegedus March 22nd or in the days following his death.

If you recognize yourself or someone you know, you’re asked to contact Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Tip Line at 250-470-6236 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.