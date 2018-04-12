Regina mother calls for organ donor pledges as daughter awaits lung transplant

Tammy Grover describes her daughter, Jelena, as a normal teenager who just celebrated her 16th birthday last month.

But her life is far from normal.

Jelena has been fighting a fatal disease her entire life. Both Jelena and her older brother, Jadyn, have cystic fibrosis (CF), a fatal genetic disease affecting children and young adults.

The disease can vary from person to person and can cause several complications including difficulty digesting fats and proteins, progressive lung damage and diabetes. It’s estimated one in every 3,600 children born in Canada have CF, according to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

For Jelena, it’s meant bouncing in and out of the hospital her entire life, but her mother says in the past year and a half things have gone from bad to worse.

The day after her birthday, she was flown by air ambulance from Regina to Edmonton.

“It really got worse within the last year and a half,” Tammy Grover told Global News on a phone call from Edmonton. “She’s always been sick but I think the last year and a half is when she really got sick. She ended up getting the flu, she’s had the flu many times in her life but I think it was a year ago when she got the flu it really (progressed).”

After her birthday, Jelena stayed in hospital for two weeks before she was able to return to home to Regina. But a week and a half later, she was flown back to Edmonton’s University of Alberta Hospital, where she remained in hospital for three weeks.

Now Jelena and her mother are staying near the hospital in Edmonton, as doctors said it’s too dangerous for her to be away as she awaits a lung transplant.

Grover says her daughter has extreme difficulty breathing and has to have oxygen supply 24-7, as the disease has caused several infections in her lungs and left behind permanent scarring. It’s also left her unable to walk.

“Jelena’s only hope is to get new lungs. She’s at the top of the list but now it’s just a waiting game, we have to wait until lungs come available,” Grover said, adding that finding the perfect match for Jelena is challenging due to her petite size.

“Jelena is at the end stage of CF and if they do not find her lungs, she will not survive.”

Grover, a single mother, says it’s been a challenge caring for Jelena and her other two children, but staying positive is the key.

“I think I’ve kept Jelena positive over the years, she kept me going, and I kept her going. I’ve been with her through every hospital stay, I never left, and I’ve been by her side all the time,” Grover said.

“You really have to try and stay positive, staying positive is really important.”

“She is a positive girl, her spirits are still up, she’s hopeful. She does have her sad days and that’s normal and to be expected because anyone living with this disease, you would feel sad and scared but overall she’s very hopeful.”

Grover also noted that even after a lung transplant, it’s a still a long road ahead for Jelena, but it will be a smoother road if she can breathe again.

“She’s still going to have CF, but she will have new lungs and she’ll be able to breathe, so right now she can’t breathe at all because of the deterioration in her lungs,” she said.

With April being Donate Life Month, Grover wants to help raise awareness on cystic fibrosis and the importance of signing an organ donor card.

“Sign (your) donor card, you can save so many lives. From one person that has passed away you can donate not just your lungs but other organs, you can just save so many lives,” she said.

“It’s so important, and all you have to do is sign a donor card.”

In the past few days, there has been a spike in blood donations and organ donor pledges in the wake of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos tragedy spurs blood donations, organ donor pledges across Canada

One of the victims of the tragedy, 21-year-old Logan Boulet, donated his organs to science after being taken off life support, helping six people in need.

Grover calls Boulet “a hero”.

“It is such a wonderful thing that Logan Boulet did by signing his organ donation card. He is a true hero to so many people,” Grover said.

“I want people to know how important it is to have that discussion with your family about your wishes because you just don’t know when it’s your time. Hoping and praying my daughter will get her lungs soon.”

READ MORE: The ‘Logan Boulet effect’: Humboldt Broncos player’s family feels pride, heartbreak in wake of tragic death

She also wants to send words of encouragement, to other parents that have a child recently diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

“When they were diagnosed it was like our world was turned upside down. Learning more about CF, learning that it’s a fatal disease, learning that there’s no cure for CF,” Grover said.

“For parents that have children that are just recently diagnosed: It is scary and it’s a rough road. But just don’t’ give up, there is hope. It’s scary, I’m not going to lie, I almost lost Jelena a couple times where she ended up getting sepsis and she was put into the ICU, (but) you just got to keep fighting, you got to keep moving forward no matter what.”