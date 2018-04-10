Canada's Toxic Secret
April 10, 2018 11:43 pm
Updated: April 10, 2018 11:46 pm

Global News wins international award for investigation into Ontario’s ‘Chemical Valley’

By Staff Global News

An empty baseball diamond at the Aamjiwnaang First Nation is located across the road from NOVA Chemicals in Sarnia, Ont., on April 21, 2007. A 2013 study shed light on health problems facing a First Nations community living near one of Canada's most industrialized areas.

THE CANADIAN PRESS FILE/Craig Glover
A A

Global News won the Silver World Medal from the prestigious New York Festival TV & Film Awards on Tuesday evening.

The medal for Best Investigative Report was awarded to Global News for the half-hour documentary Canada’s Toxic Secret which exposed a troubling trend of industrial leaks and spills in Sarnia, Ontario’s “Chemical Valley.”

People living in the adjacent First Nation of Aamjiwnaang feared the industrial emissions were making them sick – and expressed concern that no one was looking after their health.

WATCH: Ontario enviro watchdog, First Nation demand health study after ‘Chemical Valley’ investigation


Story continues below

Forty-eight hours after the documentary aired, the Ontario government announced it would fund a long-demanded health study to assess the risks of industrial pollution and spills. Two weeks after that, regulations for sulphur dioxide — which hadn’t been updated in 43 years — were introduced.

Shortly afterwards, the Ontario government announced that after an eight-year delay, it would finally regulate the cumulative effects of air pollution in Chemical Valley.

“Investigative journalism is an essential voice for people who might be falling through the cracks,” said Ron Waksman, vice-president of news content for Global News and Corus Radio. “The integrity of our public and democratic institutions can only be strengthened by investigations such as Toxic Secret, which demand accountability from public officials and greater protections for Canadians. These involved investigations take time, deep research and the dedication of professional journalists motivated to get it right and get at the truth.”

READ MORE: ‘We don’t have to go begging anymore,’ Sarnia councillor says as health study moves forward

The investigative work behind Canada’s Toxic Secret took two-and-half years to complete – and was part of the largest collaboration of Canadian journalists to date, called The Price of Oil.

The Price of Oil conducted investigations in both Saskatchewan and Sarnia in collaboration with the Toronto Star, National Observer, Michener Fellow Patti Sonntag, and schools of journalism at Ryerson, Concordia, Regina and UBC.

The reporting from The Price of Oil continues today.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada's Toxic Secret
Chemical Valley
Global News
Global News Investigation
New York Festival TV & Film Awards
Ontario Chemical Valley
Silver World Medal
Silver World Medal Global News
The Price of Oil
Toxic Secret documentary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News