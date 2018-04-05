Politics
April 5, 2018 10:38 am
Updated: April 5, 2018 11:05 am

Supreme Court declines to hear appeal by former Peterborough MP Dean Del Mastro

By and The Canadian Press

Former Conservative MP Dean Del Mastro leaves court at his sentencing hearing in Lindsay, Ont., Tuesday, April 28, 2015. Del Mastro was found guilty of overspending in his 2008 election campaign then trying to cover it up.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a former federal politician’s bid to have his convictions for electoral offences overturned.

In September, the Ontario Court of Appeal upheld Dean Del Mastro’s 2014 convictions on three violations of the Canada Elections Act.

Former Peterborough MP Dean Del Mastro released from jail again pending appeal to Supreme Court


Del Mastro was convicted of overspending, failing to report a personal contribution of $21,000 he made to his own campaign and filing a false report over the 2008 election.

He was sentenced to a month in jail as well as four months of house arrest and 18 months probation.

Del Mastro was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the Peterborough Electoral District Association, but that element of his sentence was set aside by a lower court.

Del Mastro, who served as parliamentary secretary to former prime minister Stephen Harper, was a staunch and vocal defender of Conservative policies.

The 47-year-old had already served 17 days of his 30 day sentence.

However, his lawyer Scott Fenton tells CHEX News his client will not be returning to jail.

“Dean is disappointed,” said Fenton. “The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed his leave application. He accepts the finality of the decision.”

