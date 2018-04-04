5-hour standoff in east London ends peacefully

London police are reporting no injuries following a lengthy standoff with a man Wednesday morning.

Police say they were investigating an incident at a Clarke Road address between Dundas Street and Whitney Street just after 5 a.m. Wednesday when the standoff began.

They say at no time was there any concern for public safety.

As many as 10 cruisers, including a police K9 unit, could be seen as uniformed officers surrounded the home at 383 Clarke Rd.

A man was taken into custody without incident shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Police say charges are pending.