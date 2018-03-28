Kensington Palace confirms the Armed Forces will play ‘special role’ in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Kensington Palace has confirmed more than 250 members of the military will play a “special role” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding on May 19.

The Ministry of Defence announced details Wednesday of how the Armed Forces will contribute to the royal wedding:

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that Armed Forces units with a special connection to Prince Harry will provide ceremonial support at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle on 19 May: https://t.co/tSsJP8wgU2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 28, 2018

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are pleased that members of the Armed Forces will play such a special role in their Wedding. The Military, and these units in particular, hold a great significance for Prince Harry and the couple are incredibly grateful for their support. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 28, 2018

Members of the Household Cavalry will form a staircase party at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, as part of the wedding, with The State Trumpeters and a Captain’s Escort from the Household Cavalry also being involved on the day.

It’s also been confirmed that the streets around the Castle will be lined by members of the Windsor Castle Guard from 1st Battalion Irish Guards, along with Armed Forces personnel from the Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, of which Harry is Commodore-in-Chief.

The Royal Marines, of which Harry is captain general, will also play a part in his special day, along with the 3 Regiment Army Air Corps, The Royal Gurkha Rifles, the RAF Honington, and The Band of the Irish Guards.

The latest news comes after it was reported Tuesday that the president of the Football Association, Prince William, is set to miss the FA Cup Final match at London’s Wembley Stadium to attend the eagerly anticipated ceremony.