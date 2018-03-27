Politics
March 27, 2018 1:23 pm

Nova Scotia introduces law to improve election of Acadian, black candidates

By Staff The Canadian Press

Premier Stephen McNeil, right, chats with Geoff MacLellan, government house leader, before he delivers the state-of-the-province speech at a business luncheon in Halifax on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
The Nova Scotia government has introduced legislation that would make it easier for Acadian and black candidates to get elected in certain provincial ridings.

Government house leader Geoff MacLellan tabled the amendments to the House of Assembly Act on Tuesday in the provincial legislature.

He says the bill lays out the broad principles for setting electoral boundaries that balances voter parity with minority representation.

The new rules would require the number of voters in each district to fall within a certain population range, but would allow for exceptions based on geography and historical, cultural or linguistic factors.

The amendments would also pave the way for the creation of so-called “non-contiguous” electoral boundaries, a suggestion MacLellan admits has already raised concerns.

He says the changes would not establish a ceiling on the number of electoral districts, though MacLellan says he’s open to discussing a limit or an acceptable range of seats.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

