Canada
March 27, 2018 12:42 pm
Updated: March 27, 2018 12:52 pm

Driver escapes serious injury after pole from truck smashes vehicle near London, Ont.

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Elgin OPP say a driver is lucky to be alive after a pole dislodged from a transport struck the vehicle.

Elgin OPP shared some frightening images in hopes of reminding drivers to secure their loads after a close call Monday morning.

At roughly 11 a.m., a pole that dislodged from a transport truck hit a vehicle on Highbury Avenue South at Truman Line in Central Elgin.

The pole passed just beside the driver’s side headrest and came out the back of the car. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say the transport driver could potentially be charged with carrying an unsafe load.

