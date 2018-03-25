Nova Scotia’s chief medical examiner says the hiring pool for medical examiners is shallow

Becoming a medical examiner is no easy feat and Dr. Matt Bowes, Nova Scotia’s chief medical examiner, knows that.

“I have a bachelor of science degree from U of T and then I went to medical school at Queen’s. So that’s eight years right out of the gate and you’re only about half-way there at that point. You have to do another five years of anatomical pathology training, which I did at Dalhousie. And then you have to do a forensic pathology fellowship, I did mine in Miami but there’s a lot of great programs out there. So that’s about 14 years of training after high school,” he said in a phone interview with 770 CHQR.

11 Canadian post-secondary schools offer postgraduate programs in pathology.

He noted that because it’s such a specialized field that requires a lengthy post-secondary career, the hiring pool is usually very shallow and recruiting for jobs can be very problematic.

READ MORE: Calgary MLA calls for investigation of medical examiner’s office after fourth resignation

“There’s a shortage in the States actually, so drawing from the United States – although that had been kind of the mainstay for Canadian jurisdictions in the past – is kind of not the fertile ground that it used to be.”

Hiring a medical examiner can also be a slow process, he said.

READ MORE: 3 Calgary medical examiners set to resign in 2018

“Whoever you’re going to recruit is going to have to give some kind of notice to their employer before they move. I have to give six months notice to my employer – if I quit today I couldn’t leave for six months – so that could be potentially problematic.”