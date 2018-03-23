SGI reminding residents to buckle up after 400 seatbelt tickets issued in February

After reviewing February’s traffic spotlight results, SGI is advising people to buckle up.

The results indicated that there were 400 seatbelt or car seat tickets issued across Saskatchewan last month, including everything from not wearing a seatbelt, to wearing one improperly, to children riding unsafely or in the wrong type of car seat.

Additionally, there were 312 impaired driving offences, 407 distracted driving offences with 324 of those related tocellphone use, and 3,660 speeding or aggressive driving offences during the month.

In 2016, 25 per cent of people who were killed in collisions throughout the province were either not wearing their seatbelt, or weren’t wearing it the correct way.

SGI is also reminding drivers that they are legally responsible for making sure passengers under the age of 16 are wearing their seatbelt, or are in the appropriate car seat or booster seat. Any driver who fails to do so may face a fine of $175 and could lose up to three points on the Safe Driver Recognition scale. Any passenger aged 16 and older is responsible for their own fine.

For anyone unsure of which seat is best for your child based, SGI encourages you to attend a free car seat clinic to learn how to properly choose, and install your seat.