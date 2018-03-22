Were you in a Dodge Ram 1500 near a Taser incident in Chilliwack? The IIO may want to talk to you

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) wants to talk to the driver or occupant of a black or dark blue Dodge Ram 1500 in Chilliwack on Feb. 24.

They’re hoping to talk to the person in connection with an investigation into a fatal incident in which a man did not survive after he was hit with a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW).

Coverage of the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) on Globalnews.ca:

The incident unfolded at about 2 p.m., after the RCMP responded to reports of a parental abduction, according to info provided to the IIO.

Before police arrived, a man was confronted by a member of the public who tried to restrain him close to the intersection of Well Road and Vedder Road.

Mounties advised the IIO that the man was hit with the weapon.

He then went into medical distress and did not survive.

READ MORE: IIO investigating Taser death of Chilliwack man during alleged parental child abduction

The IIO has identified a Dodge Ram 1500 that was stopped in the southbound curb lane of Vedder Road at Storey Avenue as the incident happened.

They want to talk to anyone who was in the car, be it a driver or an occupant.