Teens charged after stolen truck rams police car in Didsbury: RCMP

RCMP in Didsbury arrested two 17-year-olds after an incident on Thursday.

In a news release on Monday afternoon, RCMP said they were attempting a traffic stop with a suspected stolen truck on Thursday, March 15 around 8 p.m., when the driver of the truck allegedly rammed the police cruiser and pushed it out of the way.

According to police, a second police car was almost hit at the same time.

RCMP said they followed the suspected truck to Innisfail, where two occupants of the truck abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

Officers from three different towns as well as the Red Deer RCMP Police Dog Services worked together to catch the two suspects who were arrested and taken into custody.

One male youth, 17, whose name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act is facing nine charges:

Assault on a police officer with a weapon;

Flight from police;

Dangerous driving;

Mischief;

Resisting arrest;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Failure to comply with a recognizance;

Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

The 17-year-old female passenger of the vehicle, whose name also cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing five charges;

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

Possession of break-in tools;

Possession of a prohibited weapon;

Possession of methamphetamine;

Possession of cocaine.

Both of the accused have been released from custody, with the male scheduled to appear in court on March 26 and the female on April 30.