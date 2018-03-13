Nearly 30 percent of London area employers plan to add jobs in second quarter: survey

A new job survey suggests flowers aren’t the only thing that will be sprouting in April – so will some jobs.

The latest ManpowerGroup employment outlook survey has found employers in the London area expecting an upbeat hiring climate for the second quarter of 2018.

The survey found 27 percent of employers plan to hire between April and June, three percent anticipate cutbacks and 67 percent plan to maintain their current staffing levels, while the remaining three percent are unsure of their hiring intentions.

The survey comes just days after the latest update from Stats Canada found the London-St. Thomas jobless rate rose to 6.7 percent in February.

Even though London-St. Thomas added 1,900 jobs in February that was offset by an increase to both the labour force and the number of people claiming unemployment. 2,400 people entered the labour force while an extra 500 people claimed unemployment.

The survey also shows even with minimum wage rising to $14 in January, a quarter of employers will look to add jobs.