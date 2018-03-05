Cannabis
March 5, 2018 4:41 pm
Updated: March 5, 2018 4:44 pm

Police remove shopping cart full of marijuana plant trimmings

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

A Kelowna resident had a surprise outside of his home on Monday morning. He found a shopping cart full of marijuana clippings.

Courtesy: Joe Skorka
A A

A surprise for a Kelowna homeowner on Monday morning.

The Hein Road resident looked out a window to find a shopping cart full of marijuana.

Dan Couch / Global News

The material appears to be the clippings of less valuable harvest material from an indoor grow operation.

RCMP were called, and officers took away the cannabis and shopping cart.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cannabis
Grow Op
Kelowna
Marijuana
Okanagan
Police
RCMP
Shopping Cart

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News