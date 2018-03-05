Police remove shopping cart full of marijuana plant trimmings
A surprise for a Kelowna homeowner on Monday morning.
The Hein Road resident looked out a window to find a shopping cart full of marijuana.
The material appears to be the clippings of less valuable harvest material from an indoor grow operation.
RCMP were called, and officers took away the cannabis and shopping cart.
