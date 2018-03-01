Door-to-door sales ban takes effect in Ontario

Provincial legislation took effect March 1 that provides Ontario consumers with a “cooling off” period so they can back out of door-to-door sales contracts for furnaces, water heaters, air conditioners and other heating and cooling products and services.

Wayne Whatman of Peterborough says the new rules are a good idea, and he’s speaking from experience.

Back in 2015, a salesperson knocked on his door and sold him a new furnace and air conditioner.

But after feeling leery over the transaction, Whatman backed out.

“I don’t jump at the first thing anymore. I’m very cautious with the door-to-door salesmen,” said Whatman.

Ontario bans unsolicited door to door sales of certain household appliances starting today, March 1. This new law will better protect consumers from aggressive & misleading contact. For more info visit https://t.co/yesKRihlER pic.twitter.com/uvmzacgryh Story continues below — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) March 1, 2018

The new rules targetting door-to-door sales of furnaces, water heaters, air conditioners and other heating and cooling products and services, are long overdue, said Graham Cournthwaite, owner of Kawartha Clean Air & Burning Sensations.

“It would’ve saved a lot of hardship for a lot of people out there. Specifically, the elderly,” he said.

The new law gives consumers a 10-day cooling off period to allow them to cancel contracts without penalties.

Individuals who break the new law can face a fine of up to $50,000 or up to two years in jail.

“That’s super, because a lot of people will just sign anything to get these guys out of their houses. Then they are stuck,” Whatman said.

There are some exemptions to the new law including telecommunications companies, home maintenance services and charities.