Opportunity lost as Winnipeg Jets waste 2 goal leads in loss to Nashville Predators

WINNIPEG – Craig Smith scored twice, Roman Josi picked up five assists and Ryan Hartman redirected in the winning goal in his Predators debut, lifting Nashville to a 6-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Hartman, acquired in a trade with Chicago at Monday’s deadline, gave the Predators their first lead of the game with 1:00 left when he redirected a shot from Josi.

Kyle Turris, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Johansen also scored to give Nashville its fifth straight win. Josi extended his point streak to five games with one goal and 11 assists.

Mark Scheifele scored twice and new Winnipeg forward Paul Stastny contributed a goal and one assist. Matt Hendricks and Nikolaj Ehlers also had goals. Ehlers added one assist and Patrik Laine had two helpers.

The Predators (39-14-9) padded their NHL Central Division lead to four points over the Jets (37-17-9).

Pekka Rinne stopped 34 shots for the Predators, who were starting a four-game road trip.

