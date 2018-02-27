Shoppers Drug Mart signs medical marijuana supply deal with Aurora Cannabis

Edmonton-based licensed producer Aurora Cannabis has signed a deal to supply medical marijuana to Shoppers Drug Mart.

The agreement is subject to Health Canada’s approval of the pharmacy chain’s application to dispense medical cannabis.

Aurora’s products are expected to be sold online, as current Canadian regulations prohibit the sale of medical marijuana in pharmacy locations.

“The Shoppers and Aurora brands are trusted to deliver high quality products and excellent customer service,” Aurora Cannabis CEO and founder Terry Booth said.

“Partnering with Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada’s largest pharmacy retailer, is yet another validation of the scale and maturity of our company, and of the demand for Aurora’s medical cannabis.”

Shoppers Drug Mart’s deal with Aurora comes after it recently signed similar deals with licensed medical marijuana producers Aphria, MedReleaf and Tilray.

The pharmacy chain’s parent company Loblaw Companies Ltd. applied in October 2016 for a license to dispense medical marijuana.

Other pharmacies have also lined up similar supply agreements, such as deals between Maricann Group. and Lovell Drugs and CanniMed Therapeutics and PharmaChoice.

Aurora Cannabis’ Aurora Sky growing facility being built at the Edmonton International Airport is poised to be the largest licensed cannabis facility in the world.

Aurora also operates a 55,000-square-foot cannabis facility in Cremona, just north of Calgary, and two other facilities in Quebec.

The company is also working on expanding into Europe.

