Long weekend attracts hundreds to Chemong Lake for free ice fishing

This long weekend, many families from across southern Ontario headed out to Chemong Lake to take advantage of free ice-fishing fun — which also included free shuttle buses and even bait — no license required.

“We’ve pre-drilled the holes. About 45 volunteers are out here to share the passion and enjoyment they have for fishing with anyone who wants to come and participate,” said Alesha Howran, conservation outreach program coordinator for the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH).

Hosted by OFAH, the event took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bel Rotary Park in Ennismore.

Organizers said the event began nine years ago when a Kawartha Lakes fishery opened up, but interest in ice fishing has grown since.

WATCH: Family Ice fishing day on Elbow Lake

“There’s a remarkable amount of people coming [from] a really long distance,” Howran said. “We have people coming from Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, all over the place.”

Chemong Lake is a busy fishing spot as many fish linger in the area waters, she noted.

“Right where we are fishing right now, it’s actually a really nice shelf that dips down, so the fish really like the structure of that — it provides a lot of habitat for them,” Howran explained.

Families fishing this weekend can also fill out a ballot to win a large ice tent for their next visit to the lake.