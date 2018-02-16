London police warn of Canada Revenue Agency phone scam
London police have issued another warning about phone scams after receiving several calls from concerned residents.
A number of Londoners reported aggressive callers claiming to be an employee from the Canada Revenue Agency.
The callers would tell people they would be investigated criminally unless they handed over personal or financial information.
Const. Sandasha Bough warns of callers asking for alternative payments including Bitcoin, iTunes Cards, prepaid credit cards and gift cards, or e-Transfers.
“The individuals involved all have the same end goal, to defraud you of your money,” said Bough.
Police remind Londoners to be cautious of anyone asking for personal information over the phone or online as banks will never do so.
