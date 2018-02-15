Local politicians, city officials to spend night sleeping in cars for United Way

Elgin-Middlesex London MP Karen Vecchio will be among two others spending a night in their cars in order to shine a light on poverty and homelessness.

Joining her is St. Thomas Economic Development Corporation general manager and United Way campaign chair Sean Dyke and former MP for Elgin-Middlesex-London, Joe Preston.

The night is organized by United Way’s Sleepless In Our City program, an event aiming to “put poverty in the rearview.”

The trio of vehicle sleepers will be in the Boston Pizza parking lot at 860 Talbot Street from 8 p.m. Thursday night until 8 a.m. Friday.

While a car is certainly not a king-sized bed, Vecchio was on the Andrew Lawton Show to explain she’s not the least bit worried.

“There are people who are homeless 365 days a year,” said Vecchio.

“For me to complain about what I’m going to go through in 12 hours would be just so shallow.”

The United Way reports approximately 16 per cent of residents in Elgin-St. Thomas live under the low-income cutoff and that one in five children in the area live in poverty.

Everyone is welcome to the Boston Pizza parking lot starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to meet the team and offer support.

All money raised will go towards the United Way.