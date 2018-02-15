Raymond Cormier talks sex, Tina Fontaine and drugs in wiretaps, Defence prepares

After 12 days, Crown attorneys have wrapped their case in the second-degree murder trial of Raymond Cormier.

On Wednesday, jurors heard a series of audio recordings made by police over a six month undercover operation dubbed ‘Project Styx.’

The project, which ran from June to December 2015, involved undercover police officers and ‘bugs’ that were placed inside Cormier’s Logan Avenue apartment suite.

“15-year-old girl f–k. I drew the line and that’s why she got killed. She got killed, I’ll make you a bet. She got killed because we found out, I found out she was 15 years old,” Cormier said in a conversation with an unknown woman July 17, 2015.

Cormier, 56, has pleaded not guilty in the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.

In a police interrogation video from Oct. 1, 2014, Cormier told police he did not kill Fontaine. He was not charged for her murder at that time, but was jailed for other, unrelated charges.

He was released the following summer and the undercover operation was put in place.

“You ever been haunted by something?” court heard Cormier ask a woman in another recording from Sept. 25, 2015. “What happened there really f–king it’s not right. F–k. It’s right on the shore. So what do I do? Threw her in”.

Cormier repeatedly speaks about Fontaine showing him her breasts and described the first time he met the young girl.

“We had sex and we f—. Tina finds a knife. She got angry,” he said. Then just a few moments later you hear the accused say “by sunset (inaudible) she died.”

Cormier later tells the woman: “I beat two murders.”

In another recording made on Aug. 19, 2015 Cormier is with a number of people allegedly doing drugs.

Cormier jokes, “don’t overdose here because then your body’s gonna be wrapped up in a f–king carpet and thrown in the river.”

That conversation happened almost a year to the day Fontaine’s body had been pulled from the Red River wrapped in a duvet cover.

The final recording played in court was made on Nov. 19, 2015. Cormier is alone in his suite and can be heard humming, singing and speaking to himself.

After a few long pauses, Cormier can be heard saying, “You think you’ll get the murder out of me. Hmm. That’s f–kin’ it, man. Get away from me. Get away from me.”

The Crown has wrapped it’s case and on Thursday afternoon the defence has its chance to call any witnesses.

It’s still unclear if Cormier himself will take the stand.