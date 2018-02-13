Volunteers say Pancake Tuesday is one of biggest events at Sacred Heart in Peterborough

Shrove Tuesday, Fat Tuesday or Pancake Day; they are all names for the day before the beginning of Lent.

Sacred Heart Church in Peterborough held its annual, All You Can eat Shrove Tuesday hosted by 14 volunteers from the Sacred Heart Catholic Auxiliary.

“We have sausage pancakes, baked beans, applesauce on your pancakes, fruit cocktail or ice cream, coffee or tea, and syrup,” said volunteer, Valerie Contois.

It’s the 10th year this event has been taking place, and organizers say it’s definitely one of their most popular.

Traditionally, Shrove Tuesday was a day observed by Christians to use up food before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

In many countries, it’s celebrated by consuming pancakes, while in others, it is a carnival day and the last day of “fat eating” or “gorging” before the period of Lent.

Organizers tell us about 125 people were at Sacred Heart this year, and they all left full.

