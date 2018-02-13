18-year-old faces child porn charges after intimate photos of teen couple shared on Facebook

A teenager from St. Thomas is facing a slew of criminal charges after intimate photos of a teenage couple were posted on Facebook.

London police say images of a boy and a girl, both under the age of 16, were shared to nearly 800 people after the accused logged into one of the victim’s accounts in early September without permission and shared the photos.

The London Police Service Child Exploitation Unit searched a home on Friday on Fairmont Avenue in London, and on Monday, an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged.

The accused, who isn’t being named because it could identify the victims, faces two counts of distributing child pornography, two counts of publishing intimate images without consent, mischief and obstruction of computer data, and using a computer password to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).