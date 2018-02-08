2017 saw the lowest number of traffic deaths in the province in 60 years

In 2017 Saskatchewan had the lowest number of traffic fatalities in more than six decades.

There were 102 deaths on Saskatchewan roads last year, which is an improvement from the 125 people that died in 2016 and the yearly average of 145 deaths in the previous decade.

“We need to remember that traffic fatality statistics are so much more than numbers; each one was a real person who died needlessly, leaving behind a devastated family and loved ones,” minister responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said.

“It’s terrible that the families of 102 people had to deal with a tragic loss last year. The fact that we saw 23 fewer deaths than the year before is an encouraging sign. The credit for this improvement has to go to every single person in Saskatchewan who has made the choice to drive more safely.”

The last time Saskatchewan recorded fewer traffic deaths was in 1954, when 74 people were killed. In 1954 there were less than one-third the number of registered vehicles in the province as there are today.

Historically, impaired driving, distracted driving, speed and a lack of a seatbelt or occupant restraint are the top contributing factors in vehicle deaths.