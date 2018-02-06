Man accused of Concordia bomb threat claims police interrogation was humiliating

The man accused of making bomb threats targeting Muslim students at Concordia University last March was back at the Montreal courthouse on Tuesday for the second day of his trial.

Hisham Saadi is out on bail and facing criminal charges of mischief, uttering threats and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack. Most of the day in court consisted of watching the four-hour-long police interrogation video, where Saadi is seen adamantly denying sending emails to several media outlets.

When he took the stand to testify in the afternoon, Saadi said he wasn’t himself that day and that he had tripled his dose of anti-depressants and anti-psychotic medication prior to his arrest.

The 48-year-old former PhD student told the judge that he felt humiliated during the interrogation since he was arrested in his boxers and Crocs sandals and wasn’t offered proper clothing until more than halfway through the interrogation.

The judge expects to render her decision on whether the video will be admissible as evidence when the trial resumes on Thursday.

“The main facts have been admitted by both parties,” said Crown prosecutor Francois Allard. “At this point, it’s just to present the evidence.”

