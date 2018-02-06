City of Calgary provides 911 services to Tsuut’ina Nation under new agreement

The City of Calgary has struck a deal that allows it to provide 911 services to the Tsuu’tina Nation.

Dispatchers have already answered 32 emergency calls since the city began providing the service on Jan. 3.

Under the new agreement, Calgary will evaluate calls “for the appropriate service response,” transfer calls for police or ambulance services to the appropriate team and “provide dispatch services to the Tsuut’ina Fire Department.”

READ MORE: Key performance targets missed by Calgary 911 call centre

In a statement, the city said it will also handle a number of non-emergency calls, including citizen inquiries and notifications from private alarm companies.

“This agreement is not just about securing 911 services for Tsuut’ina residents,” Coun. Ward Sutherland said in a statement.

“It is part of how the city is striving to learn from and work with our neighbouring Indigenous communities in the spirit of reconciliation.”

READ MORE: Edmonton police first in Canada to run two 911 centres

The city said 911 dispatchers will also monitor the safety and security of Tsuut’ina firefighters in both emergency and non-emergency situations. Officials added the dispatch centre will be an “information hub,” allowing them to share information from multiple sources with the fire department.

“This agreement is an important step towards integrating physical infrastructure and human resources in our shared environment,” Tsuut’ina Chief Lee Crowchild said in a statement.