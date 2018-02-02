A hunter was accused of shooting and killing a therapy dog, and now charges are pending

Conservation officers are recommending two charges against a hunter who was accused of shooting and killing a therapy dog in Squamish last September.
Valeria Calderoni was walking her dog, Kaoru, in the woods when a hunter shot the animal. The hunter told her he thought the dog was a wolf.
The following charges are being recommended under the Wildlife Act: hunting without consideration for the lives, safety and property of others, and hunting out of season.
Those recommendations have been forwarded to Crown counsel.
Kaoru was a certified therapy dog. He worked with children with autism and people struggling with emotional challenges.
WATCH: Valeria Calderoni took to YouTube to make this video of Kaoru.
