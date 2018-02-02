Interior Health CEO addresses myriad of issues facing rural Oliver hospital

The President and CEO of the Interior Health Authority (IHA) paid a visit to the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C. Friday to speak with staff and address a myriad of issues plaguing the rural hospital.

In 2017 the emergency department closed during the overnight hours of April 24 to 26 and June 16 because no physicians were available to fill the vacant evening shifts.

“I personally think it’s ridiculous that we don’t have the doctors to staff this place,” said patient Christen Rausch last June.

The hospital’s former chief of staff Dr. Peter Entwistle resigned last March over staffing problems and the number of hospital beds available.

“I think our health services is underfunded and I think people have to speak out,” he said at the time.

Today IHA boss Chris Mazurkewich laid out plans to improve patient care.

“One of the factors is emergency room renovation that was one of the issues that was raised as a concern, we’re also looking at staffing levels of nursing in the hospital, we put in security because that was a concern,” he said at the hospital’s conference center on Friday.

Mazurkewish said keeping the ER open is a priority.

“Four to five physicians came to the community, we’ve seen the emergency room open on a regular basis,” he said.

Wage parity across the region has also been an issue with doctors telling Global Okanagan they can earn more and have better support at Penticton Regional Hospital or Kelowna General.

“We’ve been working with the local physicians and the Ministry of Health around is there an alternative payment structure that would make it easier to retain and attract physicians to work in the emergency room,” Mazurkewich said.

Almost one million dollars in renovations is also on the books including the development of a new waiting and triage area, a separate ER entrance and the relocation of admitting services.

He said the regional district hospital board is responsible for funding 40 per cent of capital upgrades and a final decision will be made in the coming weeks.

