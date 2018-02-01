St. Anne’s Knights of Colombus hosts annual free throw contest in Peterborough

The 15th Annual Basketball Free Throw Competition hosted by St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus was held at St. Peter Secondary School on Wednesday evening.

“There are two schools here today, St. Anne’s and St. Paul’s,” said Daniel Lavigne from St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus.

About 60 students, ages nine to 14, competed from each school.

“They take 15 shots, and the person who gets the most baskets, in different age groups, one for the boys and one for the girls, they’ll be a winner,” Lavigne said.

The winner from each group will compete at the district level this weekend.

Many parents came out to support their children.

“We had to pretend we weren’t watching because we made her nervous, so we were kind of looking the other way, but yep she’s doing well,” said parent Helen Rose.

The free throw championships will be held at St. Catherine Catholic Elementary School on Sunday at 12 p.m. Winners from there will move on to the regional championships.