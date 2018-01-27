Granville Strip nightclub employee dies trying to break up fight

Vancouver Police are investigating after a fight on the Granville Strip early Saturday morning claimed the life of a nightclub employee.

Police said a fight broke out inside the Cabana Lounge in the 1100-block of Granville St. at around 2:30 a.m. and then spilled onto the street.

Police said nightclub employee Kalwinder Thind, 23, was injured trying to break up the fight and later died in hospital.

Several arrests were made, police said.

Police said homicide investigators are still working to collect evidence. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8478.

In 2016, a 22-year-old North Vancouver man was stabbed outside the Cabana Lounge.

— With files from Amy Judd