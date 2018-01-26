Trial of Tina Fontaine’s accused killer to start Monday in Winnipeg

Ten women and four men will eventually decide the fate of the man accused of murdering Tina Fontaine.

Jury selection was completed in Winnipeg Thursday in preparation for the trial of Raymond Cormier which begins on Monday morning.

Cormier was charged with Fontaine’s death in December, 2015, more than a year after her body was discovered in the Red River.

At the time of her disappearance, Fontaine was living in Winnipeg in the care of Child and Family Services.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.