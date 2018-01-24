Cause of 2016 fatal Langham crash disputed in lawsuit

The cause behind a fatal crash on Highway 16 is in dispute between the man behind the wheel and the Saskatchewan government.

The crash happened in February 2016 near Langham, when Robert Major’s vehicle, with seven people inside, collided with a semi.

Major was charged in the crash that killed three people, who were his girlfriend and two young sons.

In a statement of claim filed May 2017, Major said there was no stop sign marking the intersections at the time of the crash. The claim said with no sign in place and no right of way clearly described, Major proceeded through the unmarked intersection.

He is asking for $180,000 in general damages.

In a statement of defence, the province said the absence of a stop sign was not the cause of the collision. Instead, they argue it was caused by Major’s “carelessness, recklessness or negligence.”

The defence notes how Major resided in Langham for many years prior to the crash and often used the intersection. The statement went on to say that Major was aware he was about to enter on a busy, high-speed public highway and Highway 16 traffic had the right of way.

Kimberly Oliverio, 26, Theodore Cardinal, 9, and Brenden Major, 4, were killed in the collision.

Two other boys and another man in the pickup survived with injuries, along with the semi driver.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Major’s case will be back in court in April.