Fuel mix-up damages dozens of cars in eastern Ontario

A recent trip to a gas station in eastern Ontario means hefty repair bills for dozens of vehicles in eastern Ontario.

Motorists thought they were filling their tanks with regular unleaded gasoline at an Ultramar station located just off Highway 401 in Prescott, Ont., last week. Instead, they unknowingly put diesel fuel into their tanks.

Ultramar has confirmed that on Jan. 17, it became aware that gas holding tanks at the Prescott station, east of Kingston, had accidentally been filled with diesel by a tanker delivery truck.

“This was a third party that delivered the gas who unfortunately made that mistake,” explained Ultramar spokesperson Pierre Tessier.

The Calgary-based company has apologized for the inconvenience and is asking any impacted customers to contact them to apply for compensation to repair their vehicles and refill their tanks.

“We will take all your information and, of course, we will compensate all the damages and all the expenses related to that incident,” Tessier added.

A local GM dealership says it has repaired about 20 vehicles that had stopped running because diesel fuel was in the tanks, but there may be many more customers affected by the fuel mix-up.