Women's march
January 20, 2018 8:00 pm

In pictures: Women, men, young and old take part in Halifax women’s marches

Marieke Walsh By Political Reporter  Global News

Gabe Hart, 8, holds a sign that reads "boys will be good humans" at the women's march at Halifax's Grand Parade.

Marieke Walsh / Global News
Throngs of people returned to Halifax’s Grand Parade square on Saturday for a rally on the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president.

People held signs on issues ranging from women’s rights to the jailing of a Palestinian activist. The event included a Mi’kmaq prayer, a Chinese lion dance, a traditional Indian dance and a drumming performance.

Eight-year-old Gabe Hart held a sign reading “boys will be good humans.” He said he was at the event “because some girls are being treated badly and people want to make that right.”

His mother Lyndsay Hart said she brought her family to the march so that her kids become “aware of what’s going on in the world” and that they need to “speak up for equality of women.”

Citing Trump, 16-year-old Gabrielle Sorensen said she wanted to be at the march because she’s concerned by many of Trump’s actions, adding that he’s “pulled back” from the world.

“I don’t think it matters that we live across a border, he still affects us,” she said. “We still have to take action about issues in other countries, we still have to take action about issues around the world.”

Her mother, Kim Sorensen, said she couldn’t believe the march was needed in 2018, but said she would keep marching “until everybody gets treated equally, and everybody has the same rights.”

“It’s just time to plant a pole in the sand and say ‘I’ve had enough.'”

Gabrielle Sorensen (right) stands with her mother Kim at the women’s march in Halifax at Grand Parade.

Marieke Walsh / Global News
Two women stand together at the women’s march in Halifax at Grand Parade.

Paul DeWitt / Global News
Kim Sorensen holds a sign at the Halifax women’s march at Grand Parade.

Paul DeWitt / Global News
A sign held by 8-year-old Gabe Hart reads “boys will be good humans.”

Marieke Walsh / Global News
A crowd gathers at Cornwallis Park in Halifax for a separate women’s march.

Paul DeWitt/Global News
People hold a sign that reads “walk the talk” at a separate Halifax women’s march at Cornwallis Park.

Marieke Walsh/Global News
Three people hold signs at the women’s march at Halifax’s Grand Parade.

Paul DeWitt/Global News

-With files from The Canadian Press

