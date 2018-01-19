1 of 2 men charged in assault of officers at Calgary Correctional Centre pleads guilty

One of two men charged in an assault on two peace officers at the Calgary Correctional Centre last March has been sentenced to two years behind bars.

With credit for time already served, Desi Robert Brown has just 10 months remaining.

According to Alberta Justice, Brown pleaded guilty to assault of a peace officer causing bodily harm in court Wednesday.

He and another inmate were originally charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and two counts of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm.

At the time, police said the two officers were treated for minor injuries and released after a struggle at the centre on Feb. 9, 2017.

They alleged the two men assaulted one officer and when the second officer heard the commotion, he intervened and was also assaulted.

The three other charges Brown faced were withdrawn.

The other man charged in the case, Hailu Milkel Ameha, is expected back in court March 16.