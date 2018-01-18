ReFrame Film Festival offers up 65 films for movie buffs

Peterborough’s ReFrame Film Festival returns for its 14th year at the end of January, bringing 65 titles to movie screens around the city.

“ReFrame is probably the hottest event on probably the coldest weekend in January,” laughed festival manager Jay Adam.

The festival runs from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, with venues located throughout the downtown core.

Adam said it takes months to organize the event, with dozens of volunteers screening the more than 100 entries sent in from hopeful filmmakers.

“There’s a number of different local ones, we’ve got some world premiers, we’ve got some Oscar-nominated features, the program is incredible,” Adam said.

Two local films include “Pushback,” with focuses on homelessness and poverty in the city, and, “In From the Cold,” which profiles the annual fundraising concert for the Youth Emergency Shelter. The latter includes a post-screening talk about poverty and the resources available to those in need.

“We really want to bring it to the local community,” festival executive director Krista English said, “and have those films be a starting point and a talking point for what’s going on in our community.”

Tickets and passes for ReFrame can be purchased online or picked up at the Peterborough GreenUp office on Aylmer Street.