Canadian military faces off against the U.S. in 82-year college hockey rivalry

It is the longest international hockey series in history.

The 82nd game between the United States Military and Royal Military College continues on Saturday night at the Rogers K-Rock Centre in Kingston.

The series started back in 1923 by Gen. Douglas McArthur, superintendent of the USMA and Sir Archibald Macdonnell, commandant of RMC.

The Black Knights of West Point, N.Y., have dominated the annual event, leading the series 46-29. Seven games have ended in a tie.

There was a five-year period (2006 to 2011) that the series was on a hiatus due to scheduling problems.

“I’ve never played in a game as special as this,” says RMC Paladins captain Michael Keenan.

“The fans from the two schools go back and forth. Everybody is cheering. It’s special to be at home this year because a lot of guys will have family and friends in the stands. It’s a real special opportunity to play in a game like this.”

Second-year cadet Matthew Michie concurs. “The atmosphere is electric. It’s such a tremendous rivalry. It’s a big pride thing. If we can come up with a win, our heads will be held high for the rest of the season and it will give us a boost as we battle to make the playoffs in the Ontario University Association.”

The Canadian cadets have struggled against their American counterparts in recent years. RMC has lost six in a row since the series resumed in 2012.

Last year at West Point, the home team came out ahead 5-3.

The Paladins have not won a game since 2002 when they prevailed in overtime 3-2 at the old Kingston Memorial Centre.

Saturday’s game will start at 7:30 p.m.