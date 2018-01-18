Canada
January 18, 2018 6:13 pm

Seniors suffer minor injuries after man smashes window in Richmond Hill road rage incident: police

By News Anchor  AM640

York Regional Police say a man in his 30s is wanted in an alleged road rage incident in Richmond Hill on Jan. 18.

File / Global News
A A

York Regional Police are looking for a man in his 30s after a road-rage incident in Richmond Hill.

It happened on Thursday morning around 11 a.m. on Yonge Street near Kingston Road, police said in a news release on Thursday.

Police say the driver of a silver/grey Honda got out of his vehicle at a red light after retrieving a hammer, and approached the 2006 Hyundai behind him.

“He smashed the drivers’ window and proceeded to return to his vehicle and took off from the scene, travelling southbound on Yonge Street,” York police Const. Marina Orlovski said.

The 70-year-old driver and his 100-year-old mother, who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time, were treated for minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
hammer road rage
Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill Road rage
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News