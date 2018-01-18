Seniors suffer minor injuries after man smashes window in Richmond Hill road rage incident: police

York Regional Police are looking for a man in his 30s after a road-rage incident in Richmond Hill.

It happened on Thursday morning around 11 a.m. on Yonge Street near Kingston Road, police said in a news release on Thursday.

ROAD RAGE: Seeking help identifying a suspect who caused injuries to two elderly people after smashing their window with a hammer, occurred at approx.. 10:45 a.m.- 11:15 a.m., in the intersection of Yonge

Police say the driver of a silver/grey Honda got out of his vehicle at a red light after retrieving a hammer, and approached the 2006 Hyundai behind him.

“He smashed the drivers’ window and proceeded to return to his vehicle and took off from the scene, travelling southbound on Yonge Street,” York police Const. Marina Orlovski said.

The 70-year-old driver and his 100-year-old mother, who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time, were treated for minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.