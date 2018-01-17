Halifax police lay charges in heckling of television reporter during live broadcast

A 25-year-old man has been charged after a misogynist taunt was shouted at a female reporter as she was broadcasting live from a Halifax pub.
CTV Atlantic reporter Heather Butts told her Twitter followers on Dec. 29 that an offensive phrase was directed at her during the station’s 6 p.m. broadcast.
READ: Man charged after ‘FHRITP’ yelled at TV reporter in front of Hamilton police station
She was doing a short broadcast from the Pint Public House, where fans were watching a world junior hockey championship game.
A recording showed a man approach Butts and appear to make a crude gesture while calling out a sexually explicit phrase.
Butts turned around and continued her report without acknowledging the comment, and later anchored the station’s 11:30 p.m. newscast.
Const. Carol McIsaac, spokeswoman for the Halifax police, said police have charged Nash John Gracie with public mischief and causing a disturbance, and he is due in Halifax provincial court on March 1.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.