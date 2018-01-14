Province promises funding for repairs to Churchill town centre

The provincial government has announced plans to fund repairs to an important complex in Churchill that was damaged by spring flooding and rough northern weather.

The massive Churchill Town Centre Complex houses numerous amenities that support daily life in the area. It includes the school, hospital, personal care home, arena, theatre, bowling alley, curling rink, child-care centre, gymnasium, radio station, industrial arts centre, library, playground, pool and fitness centre.

Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen promised the funding on Sunday.

“We are pleased to invest in major repairs to the town centre complex and we’ll continue to stand with the community of Churchill during these challenging times,” Friesen said.

“Churchill is a unique and valuable asset, not only for Manitoba but to Canada as a whole.”

The complex was damaged by mould and asbestos.

The province will issue public tenders seeking bids to undertake the projects, and the exact cost of the repairs will be confirmed after the tenders are received and reviewed.

They said they expect the roof and theatre repairs to be complete by the fall.

The town was cut off from the rest of the province after a rail line washed out in the spring.