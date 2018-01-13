Surging water levels wash away part of railway bridge in Sherbrooke
Surging water levels in a Quebec river have washed away part of a railway bridge east of Montreal.
Genesee & Wyoming Canada Inc., which owns the St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railway, says the water levels in the St-Francois River rose overnight Friday night.
No trains were involved and the damage affects only railway infrastructure.
Genesee & Wyoming Canada says there were no injuries.
A railway emergency and recovery team is on site in Sherbrooke to assess damage and prepare the ground for future work.
Alternative routes will be established shortly to maintain customer service.
