LISTEN: The Best of Derringer in the Morning – January 12th, 2018

Did you miss out on Derringer in the Morning? Here’s the best of the best of what was talked about today!

Definitely Derringer from Thursday January 11th, 2018

For more Derringer click here.

Celebs Joining the 5-0 Club

Does Mark Wahlberg Want “All the Money in the World” for Reshoots

Have You Been Micro-cheating?

The Awkwardness of Lending Between Friends