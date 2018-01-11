Toronto Western Hospital worker charged in alleged sexual assault of child
TORONTO – Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting the child of a woman he met at a Toronto hospital were he worked.
It’s alleged the man met the woman in 2012 while working at Toronto Western Hospital and befriended her child.
Investigators alleges he showed the child pornography, sexually assaulted the child and had inappropriate communications with the child.
They said Terrence Noftall, a 55-year-old Toronto man, was arrested Tuesday and faces eight charges, including invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, sexual assault, luring a child under 18 and making child pornography.
A hospital spokesperson told Global News in an email statement Thursday that Noftall’s employment “has been terminated” and that he worked in a non-clinical role.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 15.
— With files from Nick Westoll
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.