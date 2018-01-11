Toronto Western Hospital worker charged in alleged sexual assault of child

TORONTO – Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting the child of a woman he met at a Toronto hospital were he worked.

It’s alleged the man met the woman in 2012 while working at Toronto Western Hospital and befriended her child.

Investigators alleges he showed the child pornography, sexually assaulted the child and had inappropriate communications with the child.

0111 12:45 Terrence Noftall, 55, Fc 8 Chgs In Ongoing Child Sxl Ass…Man's Phot Rlsd https://t.co/TFjv5jWLAQ — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 11, 2018

They said Terrence Noftall, a 55-year-old Toronto man, was arrested Tuesday and faces eight charges, including invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, sexual assault, luring a child under 18 and making child pornography.

A hospital spokesperson told Global News in an email statement Thursday that Noftall’s employment “has been terminated” and that he worked in a non-clinical role.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 15.

— With files from Nick Westoll