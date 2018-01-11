New Brunswick announces plan to provide free child care to low income families
Low income families in New Brunswick will have access to free child care under a program announced by the provincial government.
Premier Brian Gallant says providing access to free child care will give low-income parents every opportunity to enter the workforce or pursue their studies.
READ: New Brunswick creating one-stop shop child-care registry
The program will be open to families with an annual gross income under $37,500.
The first designated Early Learning Centres will be in the Saint John and Edmundston areas beginning in March.
Gallant says they will be implemented provincewide by March 2019.
WATCH: 1 in 5 New Brunswick children and youth living in poverty
He says additional financial support for preschool-aged children will be announced in the near future.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.