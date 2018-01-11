Canada
New Brunswick announces plan to provide free child care to low income families

By Staff The Canadian Press

Low income families in New Brunswick will have access to free child care under a program announced by the provincial government.

Premier Brian Gallant says providing access to free child care will give low-income parents every opportunity to enter the workforce or pursue their studies.

The program will be open to families with an annual gross income under $37,500.

The first designated Early Learning Centres will be in the Saint John and Edmundston areas beginning in March.

Gallant says they will be implemented provincewide by March 2019.

He says additional financial support for preschool-aged children will be announced in the near future.

