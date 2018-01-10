Man sentenced to 8 months in jail in connection with teenager’s 2016 death

One of four men charged in the death of a Calgary teenager in late-2016 has been sentenced.

Last summer, Ashraf Jasem Ajil pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to manslaughter in the Dec. 3, 2016 death of Ezzulddin Al-Ogaidi.

The 17-year-old’s body was found in a remote area just north of Morley two days after police were called to a home in Monterey Park for a check on welfare. At the time of the call, a neighbour claimed to have heard what sounded like a gunshot, but nothing unusual was found.

According to Alberta Justice, Ajil was in court on Monday, where he was sentenced to eight months behind bars.

Ajil, 25, was given credit for nine days of pre-trial custody.

Three other men charged in the case are expected in court again later this spring.

Ahmed Abid and Mohammad Khalil are expected to be in court March 5 to begin a five-day preliminary hearing. Both face counts of accessory after the fact.

Matin Hamid Ahmet faces charges of manslaughter and several weapons-related offences. He will be in court again on March 8.