Havelock-Belmont-Methuen receives $187K from feds through MAMP and federal gas tax

The federal government is providing Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township with $187,114 federal funding through its Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) and Federal Gas Tax Fund.

Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef made the announcement in Havelock on Tuesday. The funding includes $49,600 from the MAMP and $137,514 through the 2017-18 Federal Gas Tax Fund allocation.

Monsef says the MAMP funding will lead to the creation of a new asset management plan to better identify aging infrastructure and new infrastructure opportunities, prioritize investments and help address challenges of climate change specific to the region about 40 kilometres east of Peterborough.

“Our federal government is working closely with municipalities to ensure infrastructure fits the needs of the community,” stated Monsef.

“Residents of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen will be able to plan, build and maintain infrastructure that meets the needs of community members for generations to come.”

MAMP is a five-year, $50-million program designed to “help municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on sound asset management practices,” according to its website.

Township Mayor Ron Gerow says the funding will allow the township to maximize road projects and cover costs for asset management policies and programs.

“The improved understanding of our programs’ gaps will allow us to prioritize work and investment on asset management in our municipality,” he said.

MAMP is delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and funded by the Government of Canada.

“I’m proud of the leadership being demonstrated by municipalities across the country,” said Jenny Gerbasis.

“Our local leaders are embarking on some of the most innovative solutions to address the impacts of climate change and reduce greenhouse gases. At the same time, they are taking steps to strengthen decision-making on infrastructure spending, which has a major impact on the day-to-day lives of their residents. Continuing to support this on-the-ground expertise is vital to building the Canada we want.”