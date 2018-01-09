Victoria police investigating after toddler pricked by syringe

Victoria child poked by needle
January 9, 2018 5:27 am
Updated: January 9, 2018 5:28 am

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

Jim Douglas/Global News
Victoria police are investigating after a three-year-old child was pricked by a syringe on Monday afternoon.

Police say it happened in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

Officers say the parents found their child crying and then found the uncapped needle.

The child was taken to hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries.

