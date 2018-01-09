Kamloops man still trying to convince government he’s not dead

A Kamloops man wants government agencies to know that he’s still not dead.

Last Thanksgiving, Bryan Kupiak received an old age security statement that was addressed to his estate.

He later found out that his social insurance number had been switched with his mother’s on her death certificate.

Kupiak went to local MP Cathy McLeod, who helped clear up the confusion.

However, Kupiak’s wife received a note dated Jan. 5, which stated she was entitled to an increase in her annual HST/GST rebate due to her marital status. The note stated she was a widow.

“We thought everything was all hunky dory and then this comes up and we have no idea how this would come up,” Kupiak said.

While many of us would gladly welcome an increased rebate, the fact that the province considers him legally deceased could affect things like his CareCard and driver’s licence.

After already having to prove to the federal government that he is very much alive, he’s not looking forward to having to do it again.

“I figure, OK we’re good, and then now my wife’s a widow,” Kupiak said. “That means I’m still dead.”

