2 suspects in custody following use of fraudulent credit cards, police chase in Vernon

A man and woman from the Lower Mainland are currently in custody, facing several charges related to dangerous driving, fraud and possession of stolen property in Vernon.

Mounties say two suspects allegedly tried to use fraudulent credit cards to purchase a large number of electronics and household items from the Hudson’s Bay Company and Best Buy.

When the suspects returned to pick up their purchases in a U-Haul cube van, Best Buy employees called police.

The female suspect was arrested without incident at the store, according to RCMP.

But the male suspect fled in the van when police tried to stop him. He allegedly hit two police cars and another vehicle in the parking lot before speeding away.

RCMP said there were numerous reports from the public about a van driving dangerously throughout the area.

The van was finally stopped by a spike belt, and the driver was taken into custody without further incident near Ellison Provincial Park on Eastside Road, police said.

“Fortunately, no RCMP officers or members of the public were injured during this incident,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a release.

“It was the quick thinking of the store’s employees in recognizing that something was suspicious about the two suspects and the information they provided. This led police to be able to respond immediately and ultimately apprehend the two suspects,” Brett said.

RCMP believe the two suspects may have also been involved with numerous thefts from vehicles that were reported over the weekend.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and formal charges should be laid within the next three days.