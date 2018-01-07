Takata adds 3.3 million faulty airbags to largest automotive recall in U.S. history

The Japanese airbag maker Takata continues to expand its massive parts recall by recalling an additional 3.3 million airbags.

According to reports from CBS, the latest addition to the recall includes airbags from some 2009, 2010 and 2013 vehicles made by Honda, Toyota, Audi, BMW, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Tesla.

Takata is an automotive parts supplier that filed for bankruptcy in June after sparking the largest automotive recall in U.S. history with a recall of three million vehicles in 2014. Since then, the recall has been intermittently expanded.

Forbes reports that defective Takata airbags could potentially explode in a crash and spray vehicle occupants with small metal shards.

The bags have been linked to over 180 injuries and 18 deaths, including the most recent one identified in Louisiana last month.

Just a few days into 2018, the judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Takata Corp’s U.S. unit cleared the way for the company’s creditors to vote on its chapter 11 plan — which critics say limits the legal rights of those who’ve been injured by the faulty airbags.

Criticisms include claims that the plan favours automakers over vehicle owners. The trust would pay compensation based on the injury, ranging from $10,000 to $5 million USD for death or loss of eyesight, according to hearing documents.

However, car owners would be barred from suing Honda, and other auto makers who opted to join the trust arrangement.

Currently there are plans for a supplier owned by China’s Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., plans to acquire the Takata Corp.

These recalls have included Takata airbags in Canada, two of which took place in December 2017.

The first recalled faulty airbags on 2004, 2005 and 2006 Ford Rangers and the second involved faulty airbags on 2016 and 2017 Mitsubishi I-Mievs.

Approximately 30,000 Ford Rangers were affected, while just over 200 Mitsubishi I-Mievs were affected.

Forbes goes on to report that almost two-thirds, or 31.5 million U.S. vehicles affected have not been repaired as of mid-September, according to an independent report released in November.

-With files from Reuters.